Facilities for sanitary workers reviewed

December 27, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan held a review meeting at the Collectorate in Villupuram on Tuesday.

Later, Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and ascertained the facilities available for them in their housing units. He also sought information on the welfare deductions made to their salary, ESI protection among others.

The Chairman also held discussions with officials and ascertained information on the pay for workers and, if there were arrears to be paid to them. He also urged sanitation workers to avail the various schemes drawn up for their benefit. He called upon the workers to avail loan for self-employment for their wards.

Mr. Venkatesan also urged the administration to monitor the working conditions of sanitation workers employed by private firms. The authorities should ensure compliance by private firms and the local bodies in providing safety gear to workers, he said.

District Revenue Officer M. Parmaeshwari and officials of various line departments were present.

