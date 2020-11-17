Explosive thrown at hotel in Thanjavur, two injured

Police said two persons who came on a motorcycle threw the explosive, suspected to be a country-made bomb, at the hotel and sped away, late on Monday night

A motorcycle-borne duo allegedly lobbed an explosive substance at a hotel-cum-fast food outlet in Karanthai in Thanjavur district, late on Monday. A 24-year-old man, E. Venkateswaran who was having dinner at the time, sustained an injury on his left cheek in the impact of the explosion. A glass box kept inside the outlet was also damaged.

Police sources said the unidentified duo, who came on a motorcycle, threw the explosive substance at around 10.45 p.m. and sped away, triggering tension thereafter.

The outlet is being run near the Karanthai bus stop in Thanjavur Town by A. Muthukumar (47) who also sustained a minor injury near the eyebrow in the impact.

The services of forensic experts are being utilised to ascertain the nature of the explosive substance. Police suspect that it could be a country-made bomb. Police personnel are examining the video footage generated from surveillance cameras installed near the outlet. Thanjavur West Police are investigating.