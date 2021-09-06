Explain progress made in extortion case probe: HC

Court wants to know whether suspended Inspector was booked for any other offence

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought details of the progress made in the investigation into the extortion case involving suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi. She has been booked for extortion of ₹10 lakh from a tailor.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the State to submit a report to the court on Tuesday on the progress made in the investigation after the arrest of Vasanthi, who is now in judicial custody.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Vasanthi, who claimed that she was innocent. Following her arrest, her counsel sought to withdraw the plea seeking anticipatory bail in order to move the district court for bail.

However, taking into account the serious nature of the offence, the the judge sought to know the progress made in the investigation, and whether the accused was booked for any other offence and her antecedents. The judge directed the State to submit the details.

The suspended Inspector of Nagamalai Pudukkottai under the Madurai Rural District Police was booked based on a complaint lodged by the tailor, K. Asrath. He said his bag containing ₹10 lakh was taken away by the Inspector and the money was not returned.

The complainant said he had raised a loan of ₹10 lakh to set up a tailoring unit and needed more money. Under these circumstances, a group offered to help him get a loan. But, they returned to the spot with Vasanthi.

She is said to have told them that they would have to come to the police station for an inquiry, but she dropped Mr. Asrath midway. When Mr. Asrath went to the police station the next day, he was told by Vasanthi that his bag contained only newspapers and documents.

In her anticipatory bail petition, Vasanthi claimed that she visited the spot based on secret information about exchange of fake currency notes. She took those who had assembled there to the police station for an inquiry, but released them after finding no incriminating materials in the bag.

Vasanthi was nabbed in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district by a special team on August 27. The other accused are Pandiaraj, Palpandi, Karthik and Ukkirapandi, and all of them have been secured.