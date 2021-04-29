Existing restrictions to continue in TN until further orders

The government order however said there would be no restrictions on officials/political parties on May 2

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a government order (G.O.) to extend the existing restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the State “until further orders.”

However, the G.O., issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said: “There shall be no restrictions for the movement/transport of officials/party functionaries viz., candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers in connection with the counting of votes” scheduled on May 2.

The night curfew will continue to be enforced throughout the State between 10 pm and 4 am. During the night curfew, private/public bus transport, autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles will not be permitted, it said.

“However, auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to railway stations and airports,” it said.

A complete lockdown shall be enforced through the State on all Sundays without any relaxation. Chennai metro rail would be permitted to operate skeletal services during the complete lockdown on Sundays.