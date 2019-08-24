Exim Industrial Park to come up near VOC Port

An Exim Industrial Park, which can provide employment to a few thousand people, will come up on 702 acres of land close to the VOC Port, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya said on Friday.

The Union Minister was inaugurating new projects completed with an outlay of ₹193 crore and laying the foundation stone for several new projects to be taken up with an outlay of ₹13.87 crore, here.

Mr. Mandaviya said the proposed Exim Industrial Park would be established on 702 acres of land close to the harbour employees’ quarters. It would house garment manufacturing units, automobile components manufacturing and oil refinery units and the “master plan” for the project had been prepared.

Besides generating employment to a few thousand people, the Exim Industrial Park would ensure increased cargo handling at the VOC Port, he said.

Space for big vessels

Steps had been taken to deepen and widen the entry point of VOC Port to receive bigger vessels with more number of containers, which were now being shipped from Colombo International Container Transhipment Terminal that handles 2.50 million containers a year. Once the deepening and widening works were completed, the bigger “mother vessels” could take the containers directly from VOC Port to international destinations, the Minister said.

Mr. Mandaviya boarded a tugboat for inspecting the ongoing development works off the VOC Port.

He inaugurated a rail track laid between Hare Island and Marshalling Yard at the cost of ₹58.30 crore, coal jetty I upgraded on an outlay of ₹50.12 crore and North Cargo Berth established at the cost of ₹36.52 crore.

He inaugurated the fish auctioning shed at Mutharaiyar Colony by the VOC Port under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme at a cost of ₹15.03 lakh.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for widening entry point of the seaport from 153 metres to 230 metres at a cost of ₹13.11 crore and installation of 140 KW solar power panels at the cost of ₹76 lakh.

Chairman of VOC Port T.K. Ramachandran, vice-chairman N. Vaiyapuri, former Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan, Traffic Manager Prabhakar and senior officials of the seaport were present.