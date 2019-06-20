Exhibition on nuclear power generation held

An exhibit of a nuclear power plant was set up at the District Science Centre, Vellore. Dedicating this exhibit to the public on Wednesday, senior manager from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai, S.K. Jena, detailed the various aspects of nuclear power projects and the importance of meeting the power requirement of the country.

In his address to students from schools and colleges, he spoke about radiation and environment pertaining to nuclear power plants. Land requirement for a nuclear power plant was less when compared with other modes of generation, he said. He also addressed queries from students on the differences and safety aspects of thermal and nuclear power. The new exhibit, gifted by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), offers visitors a chance to learn about how nuclear power is generated. The model is on a scale of 1:150 and is a replica of the 220MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor at Kalpakkam near Chennai.

The exhibit provides explanation in English, Hindi and Tamil, highlighting the salient features of the plant like the turbine building, calandria, generators, reactor building, fuel rods etc.

Given the fears on nuclear energy, the presentation dealt with the safety aspects such as installation of automatic computerised systems which shuts down the plant in care of an crisis. Emphasis was laid on how nuclear energy is clean, green and cost-effective.

“Similar exhibit is being established in Coimbatore and this is the second one at Vellore. The purpose of this exercise is to demystify and shed light on the myths behind nuclear power generation,” said G. Durairaj, District Science Officer, District Science Centre, Vellore. The centre has several exhibits to provide in-depth knowledge to students. Themes such as ‘Fun With Science’ showcased interactive presentations to help children understand the concepts.