Exam dates for Class 10, 12 to be announced soon

The dates for conducting the 2021 public examinations for Classes 10 and 12 would be made known soon, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons, he said with the Assembly election scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu around May 2021, the Election Commission (EC) would be giving the dates for the same soon.

“Depending on the dates given by the EC, the timetable for the public examinations would be made known,” he said.

On the dates for the conduct of practical examinations for Class 12 students, he said it would be announced in about 10 days. With regard to the annual examinations for students from Class 1 to 9, Mr. Sengottaiyan said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, the total number of classes to be held during each term could not be achieved.

“We will take a decision on this shortly in consultation with experts in the field,” he added.

The Minister was here to hand over renewal certificates of recognition to 358 primary/nursery schools from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts. Instead of the schools reaching out to the School Education Department to collect their renewal certificates, issued once in three years, the government had reached out to the schools, he said.

