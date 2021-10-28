EPS decries attempts to shift cooperative training institute

He warns govt. of an agitation

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to retain the proposed State Level Cooperative Training Institute at Yercaud.

In a statement on Tuesday, he cautioned the government that if there were attempts to relocate the institute elsewhere, people of the hilly region and the Salem district unit of the AIADMK would launch an agitation.

The former Chief Minister said 20% of the work had been completed, and the progress came to a halt after the communication from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in July. The decision, he said, had caused dissatisfaction among the locals.

He said the MLAs of Yercaud and Attur had given petitions to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. His government had decided to set up the institute in Yercaud to benefit people of the neighbouring places like Kollimalai and Kalvarayanmalai.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam expressed concern over reports of large gatherings of people shopping at many places of Chennai without adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocol. In a statement, he called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that people were sensitised to the public health measures and such gatherings were not allowed.