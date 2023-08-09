HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Epigraphist S. Rasu who identified Kodumanal excavation site in T.N., no more

Pulavar S. Rasu identified Kodumanal village as the one mentioned as ‘Kodumanam’ as inscribed in Padhitrupathu of Sangam literature. Following his identification, excavations began for the first time in 1985 that brought to light two cultural periods – megalithic and early historic. 

August 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Eminent epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu died at the age of 85 on August 9, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Eminent epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu died at the age of 85 on August 9, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

 

Eminent archaeologist, epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu, 85, who identified Kodumanal as a treasure trove of antiques, died of age-related complications at 8 a.m. at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. 

Born on January 2, 1938 at Vellamuthugoundan Valasu at Vellode in Chennimalai union, he completed his post graduation in literature at the University of Madras and doctorate at Madurai Kamaraj University.

Starting his career as a Tamil teacher in Erode in 1959, he joined the State Department of Archaeology in 1980 and later joined the Tamil University in Thanjavur in 1982. He went on to become the Head of Archaeology and began his research activities.

He visited Kodumanal many times and identified the village as the one mentioned as ‘Kodumanam’ as inscribed in Padhitrupathu of Sangam literature. Following this, excavations began for the first time in 1985 that brought to light two cultural periods – megalithic and early historic. 

The Tamil Nadu government had in 2012 presented the U.V. Swaminatha Iyer Award to the poet for his contribution as Tamil scholar. He is survived by his wife and three sons. 

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / history and culture / archaeology

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.