August 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - ERODE

Eminent archaeologist, epigraphist and Tamil scholar Pulavar S. Rasu, 85, who identified Kodumanal as a treasure trove of antiques, died of age-related complications at 8 a.m. at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Born on January 2, 1938 at Vellamuthugoundan Valasu at Vellode in Chennimalai union, he completed his post graduation in literature at the University of Madras and doctorate at Madurai Kamaraj University.

Starting his career as a Tamil teacher in Erode in 1959, he joined the State Department of Archaeology in 1980 and later joined the Tamil University in Thanjavur in 1982. He went on to become the Head of Archaeology and began his research activities.

He visited Kodumanal many times and identified the village as the one mentioned as ‘Kodumanam’ as inscribed in Padhitrupathu of Sangam literature. Following this, excavations began for the first time in 1985 that brought to light two cultural periods – megalithic and early historic.

The Tamil Nadu government had in 2012 presented the U.V. Swaminatha Iyer Award to the poet for his contribution as Tamil scholar. He is survived by his wife and three sons.