EPFO employees strike work to press their demands

Urging the Union Government to address various demands including filling up of vacancies, employees of group B, C and D cadre with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) went ahead with their strike plan here on Wednesday. The protesting employees demanded that over 3,000 vacancies in the organisation should be filled immediately.

The employees resorted to various forms of protest from August 1, but the Union government has, so far, not heeded to their demands.

The All India Employees Provident Fund Staff Federation (AIEPFSF), an umbrella organisation of the employees, threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

A strike notice issued by the organising committee, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), approved the restructuring of all cadres in EPFO, and is keen to fill all the group A vacancies. The striking staff members said that creation of more posts in Group A cadre has increased government expenditure in terms of salary and perquisites. But, no responsibility has been assigned to the above cadres with regards to the settlement of claims of workers and other related issues, they said.

The strike notice, served by the federation sought the immediate implementation of anomaly redressal-cum-implementation committee report.

Staff members pointed out that the issues favourable to the officers in the Anomaly Redressal-cum-Implementation Committee were through, leaving other staff in the lurch. Correspondences regarding settlement of various grievances addressed to Labour Minister, Vice-Chairman of Central Board of Trustees and Central PF Commissioner, have not received any response, the notice claimed.