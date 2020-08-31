Entry into public parks restricted to 50% capacity

If you are among those eager to return to your favourite neighbourhood park for your daily exercise from Tuesday, make sure to be there early. For, the entry will be restricted to 50% of the park’s capacity to ensure physical distancing norms.
In the case of bigger parks, entry may be permitted for restricted hours and people would be allowed in batches. Urban local bodies can regularise this by issuing of tokens, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government said on Monday.
“Persons above 65 years, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use the park,” it said. People would be allowed inside the park after getting thermal scanning done to record body temperature. Visitors from containment zones are not to be permitted to enter the parks and people should carry water bottles with them.
The sale of snacks and fast food among others inside the park premises will not to be allowed. The SOP issued by the government in this regard could be accessed in The Hindu portal at: http://bit.ly/SOPsPublicParks
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath