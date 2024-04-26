Entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu to take part in start-up conclave to be held in June

April 26, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A large number of entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu will be attending ‘Startup Ka Mahakumbh 2024’, the fourth edition of IndiaFirst Startup Expo and Conclave, that will be held in Delhi from June 28 to 30. The First World Community, in collaboration with All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA), is reaching out to colleges and other institutions to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to participate in this show.

During a press meet in Chennai, C.K.Ashok Kumar, chairman of First World Community (FWC), pointed out that Tamil Nadu has a vibrant start-up ecosystem and incubators in colleges. “This event is an opportunity for all these start-ups,” he said. According to details provided by Mr. Kumar and his team, this event will be a platform for connecting with start-ups, showcasing innovation, knowledge sharing and also connecting with potential investors and mentors.