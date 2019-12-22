Ensure large turnout, Alagiri tells cadre

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri urged the party cadre to turn up in large numbers at the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 23, called by DMK in Chennai.
In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said that the rally should teach a lesson to the BJP government at the Centre which is taking anti-people measures.
Mr. Alagiri said all parties in the State, except the AIADMK, were protesting against the CAA.
He slammed the booking of cases against those protesting against CAA at Valluvarkottam.
