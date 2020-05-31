Ensure industries in Erode treat effluents, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged the State government to ensure that industries in Erode district have a proper mechanism for effluents discharge and they don’t pollute the Cauvery river.

In a statement, he said with relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown, textile dyeing units, leather tanning units and printing units have started operating. Reports point out that after these units started functioning, surrounding water bodies like Kalingarayan canal and Cauvery river are getting polluted, Mr. Vasan said.

He pointed out the main reason for this pollution is some industries discharging their effluents without properly treating them and that this also impacts the environment. The effluent discharged without treatment affects agriculture, people and various other living creatures, Mr. Vasan said. He pointed out that the proper treatment of effluents is the responsibility of the management running the industries.