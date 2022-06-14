Ensure certificates are issued without delay, Stalin tells officials

He also wants uninterrupted supply of essentials through the ration shops

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed senior officials to ensure that the services of the Revenue Department, including the issuance of certificates, are extended to members of the public without delay.

At a meeting he chaired at the Secretariat to review the functioning of the Department, he assessed the efficiency of officials in the districts in granting these certificates.

“Officials were advised to make changes in the way these certificates were issued. The Chief Minister instructed officials to make necessary changes so that applicants are not made to produce documents repeatedly,” an official release said.

The Chief Minister also advised officials to make options available to applicants wherein they could check the status of their applications for online patta transfer. He also reviewed old-age pension schemes that are being implemented at a total cost of ₹4,816 crore.

Mr. Stalin also reviewed the functioning of the Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection. He advised officials to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities through the ration shops.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated.