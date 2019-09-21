Emphasizing road safety, Suriya fans distribute 200 helmets to celebrate ‘Kaappaan’ release

The movie Kaappaan was released on Friday but there were no flex banners or cut-outs. Yet there was no dearth for effervescence that would usually overflow during release of a big movie as fans celebrated it in a totally different way.

When fans of the actor Surya decided to celebrate release of the actor’s movie in a different way by giving away 200 helmets to two-wheeler riders, it was a pleasant surprise for many, including the police, who would have tough time during movie releases.

They gave away helmets to bike riders instead of erecting digital banners and towering cut-outs of the actor.

Aa a digital banner claimed the life of a software engineer in Chennai recently, fans of Mr. Surya here announced that this year they would give 200 helmets to poor bike riders in a bid to save their lives from fatal accidents.

S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, handed over helmets to beneficiaries, mostly porters, operating in Tirunelveli Railway Junction.

Lauding the efforts of the cine star’s fans, he said the fans of other actors should create awareness among road users of the need to follow road rules. He urged the beneficiaries to wear helmets without fail to protect themselves from possible head injuries.