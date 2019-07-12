Election squad seizes 3.3 kg gold

Election officials seized three kilograms of gold jewellery transported in a vehicle without valid papers. Following the announcement of elections for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat on August 5, the election department had enforced the model code of conduct.

Eighteen static surveillance teams of three each for the six assembly segments and 18 flying squads have been formed to monitor the movement of cash, articles, banners and posters by contestants or their representatives.

During one of the checks conducted by the flying squad officials in Kaderpet area of Vaniyambadi on Friday, 3.300 kg of gold jewellery was seized from an occupant travelling in a car.

Since he was not able to produce any valid documents, the jewellery was handed over to a senior election official at Vaniyambadi.

As per the directive of the Election Commission, people should carry relevant documents while carrying cash above ₹50,000. Employees of banks or agencies carrying cash to banks and ATMs should also carry relevant documents. Similarly, those who carry gold or silver worth more than ₹10,000 will have to produce documents when asked, says a press release issued by the district election officer A. Shanmuga Sundram.