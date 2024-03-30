GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election propaganda booklet released

March 30, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday released a propaganda material titled ‘Fascism Veezhattum, India Meelattum’, written by TNCC vice-president A. Gopanna, and inaugurated a photo-exhibition on life and career of Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj here at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai.

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, TNCC SC department head, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, and others participated in the event.

Mr. Gopanna explained the importance of each photograph to Mr. Selvaperunthagai and Mr. Bharathi, along with others.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Gopanna said that it has become a tradition to release propaganda material before every election and this booklet would serve as a resource for INDIA bloc public speakers to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government .

DMK leader R.S. Bharathi said that the book lists down 54 points about how PM Modi has misgoverned in the last 10 years.

“The book will not only help us for the election, but it will be useful until Modi is defeated,” he said.

