‘Election official not transferred’

A flying squad led by junior engineer, NHAI, Marimuthu, and SSI attached to the Ettayapuram police station, Murugan, had checked the vehicle of Minister and AIADMK Kovilpatti candidate Kadambur Raju near Oothupatti junction on March 12. Mr. Marimuthu later lodged a complaint at the Nalattinputhur station stating that the Minister prevented him from discharging duties and threatened to have him transferred. A case was registered under sections 353 and 506 (1), among others, of the IPC against the Minister, the police said.
Following this, there were rumours that Mr. Marimuthu had been shunted out to the Vilathikulam Assembly constituency from Kovilpatti.
However, district election officer and Collector K. Senthil Raj said on Sunday that all officials posted for election duty would discharge their duties in a free and fair manner as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India. “All officials on poll duty will continue in the same location,” he said.
