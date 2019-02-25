Elderly woman left to spend the night in car

A 60-year-old woman, who was left behind by her husband at the international airport here on Saturday, spent the whole night in a car.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel guarding the airport learnt that the woman’s husband left with their daughter to Bengaluru in a flight, apparently asking her to stay put in the vehicle till he returned. The woman, Mariam, had accompanied her husband, Vincent, and daughter to Tiruchi for a prayer meeting. As the car was found parked for a long time at the same spot, airport officials grew suspicious and alerted the CISF personnel. In the meantime, an anti-sabotage team of the CISF conducted a thorough check of the vehicle and baggage kept inside.

The sources said whenVincent returned Sunday morning, he was reportedly chided by airport officials and security personnel.

The man admitted his mistake and apologised. Officials imposed a fine on the vehicle. No case was registered, sources said.