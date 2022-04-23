Eight teams from Madras University make it to second of competition for start-ups

The winners will receive seed money to take forward their start-up ideas

In a first of its kind effort, eight teams of students from the University of Madras have been selected in Thulir-2021, a competition for start-ups, to take forward their ideas to build start-ups. The teams will receive seed money to carry forward their proposals.

Forty-five teams submitted their ideas in the competition organised by the Entrepreneuship and Career Hub of the university. Twenty teams were shortlisted for the second round of the competition. The selected teams were given training through workshops and mentoring sessions to fine-tune their business plans and pitches.

The teams have been recommended to receive ₹25 lakh as seed money. There were prizes to be won. The first prize was ₹30,000 while the second prize was ₹20,000. The third prize winner received ₹10,000 and there were three consolation prizes of ₹5,000 each.

J. Innocent Divya, managing director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.