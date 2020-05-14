Tamil Nadu

Eight persons including two children test positive in Tiruvannamalai

There has been a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days in Tiruvannamalai district, which had 15 cases till May 2. With 13 new cases reported on Tuesday, another 23 got added to the list on Wednesday.

On Thursday, two children - aged 4 and 9 - were among the eight persons who tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted in government hospitals in Tiruvannamalai. While 13 persons were discharged, 115 active cases are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The situation has become more complicated for health officials who are faced with the need to trace all contacts of the persons who tested positive.

The district received 827 persons till May 2. Among them 655 were from Chennai and 113 from other districts. A total of 59 persons returned from other States. Till Wednesday, 2,878 persons from Chennai, 915 from other districts and 1,246 persons from other States have reached various places in Tiruvannamalai district.

They were placed under quarantine in facilitation centres set up in places including Kilpennathur, Thandarampet, Arni, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Jamunamarathur, Chetpet, Polur, Kalasapakkam, Chengam, Vembakkam apart from Tiruvannamalai.

Swab tests have been conducted and the results were awaited, said sources from Collector office. Contact tracing work was still on and they would be subjected to tests too, sources added.

