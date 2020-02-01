Educators’ Conference on enhancing school outcomes today in Vellore

Learning Matters, an education-technology company from Bengaluru, is hosting an Educators’ Conference in Hotel Darling Residency, Anna Salai, Vellore, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
This event is for school management, founders, principals, and leading educators to discuss and share strategies and best practices to transform the teaching-learning environment in schools.
The topics presented will include, ‘enhancing productivity in teachers’, ‘using artificial intelligence in the classroom’, ‘transforming schools with technology and non-tech. tools.’
Expert educators from Learning Matters will present on the above topics and share their experiences to enable teachers and students. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss with the eminent speakers and interact with Learning Matters to know how they are impacting schools, and to network with one another.
