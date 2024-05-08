Edappadi Palaniswami accuses DMK regime of turning T.N. into ‘hub of drug abuse’

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, accused the DMK regime of converting the State into a “hub of drug abuse” in the past three years. The DMK government completes three years in power this month.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that some members of the ruling party themselves were involved in the “smuggling of drugs.” He said the law and order in the State had “deteriorated” with the incidence of murders, robberies and sexual violence on the rise. He also, described, satirically, the increase in the rates of property tax and power tariff, as a “gift” to the people of the State.

The prices of essential commodities and materials for construction had gone up several times, he pointed out. Assurances to the general public, and employees of the State government and transport corporations had not been fulfilled. In three years, the government had borrowed ₹ 3.5 lakh crore, he said.

Mr Palaniswami also claimed that the present government had not launched any project, but had only inaugurated those schemes that were initiated by his regime and these could not be termed its “achievements.” He added that what the State had now was neither “a government of words nor a government of action,” but an “ineffective, useless and anti-people” government.