ED searches offices of Dugar Group
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the properties and offices belonging to Dugar Group in Chennai in connection with a money laundering case.
The searches happened at Refex Industries Ltd., Dugar Towers on Marshall’s Road, Egmore, Dugar Finance and Investments Ltd., Goodworth Properties Pvt. Ltd. and a few other locations belonging to Ramesh Dugar, who is a director in these firms.
The ED officials did not want to share any details on why this search operations happened. But a source confirmed that these places were under the radar.
