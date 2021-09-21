Tamil Nadu

ED examines Fisheries Minister

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Madurai in connection with a money laundering case.

According to sources in the agency, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act was filed against the Minister and his family members on the basis of a case of disproportionate assets registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in 2006. The case was charge-sheeted in 2019, and is pending trial in a designated court in Thoothukudi.


