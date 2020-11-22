Ecological hotspots under siege

A crisis is brewing at Meghamalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Theni district. Grazers from the region, who rear 'Malaimadu'- claimed to be a native cattle breed that grazes on the hilly regions for six months, want the Forest department to permit grazing of 100 cattle of each rearer, who owns a grazing pass, in the reserved forest limits bordering the sanctuary. Cattle grazing inside the wildlife sanctuary is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. However, there have been several instances where the cattle rearers have illegally trespassed into the wildlife sanctuary. Around 35 incidents of fire have taken place inside and near the wildlife sanctuary this year, says Meghamalai Wildlife Warden Sachin Bhosale. Apart from incidents of fire, the illegal grazing will also lead to spread of foot and mouth diseases from the domesticated cattle to the wild animals in the sanctuary, point out conservationists. "Illegal grazing can also destroy the grasslands. There is also a risk of poachers entering the sanctuary under the disguise of being cattle-rearers," says a conservationist. The incidents of fire reported at Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary at Srivilliputtur, has drastically come down in the last two years, after illegal grazing was strictly disallowed there. Now, the grazers are even threatening the forest staff. Solution: Cattle can be allowed to graze in other grazing lands and not inside a wildlife sanctuary. Photo: Special Arrangement

