Early detection of tumours can help treat breast cancer, say experts

Webinar on ‘Breast Cancer Care – Prevention to Advanced Treatment’ held as part of The Hindu Wellness Series on May 28

May 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Early detection of tumours can help treat breast cancer, say doctors. In a webinar on ‘Breast Cancer Care – Prevention to Advanced Treatment’ held as part of The Hindu Wellness Series, presented by Naruvi Hospitals, on May 28, the doctors said almost 1.78 lakh individuals had been diagnosed at an advanced stage. The issues ranged from lack of knowledge about the disease and treatment options to fear of visiting the doctor.

T. Allwyn Yabesh, consultant, medical oncologist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; Akshaya Rajanna, consultant, radiation oncologist, Narayana Hospital, Bengaluru; and Suhail Ahmed M., consultant, surgical oncologist, MGM Cancer Institute, Chennai, discussed the issues.

Dr. Allwyn said mammograms were usually recommended for average-risk individuals at the age of 45 or more and at 25 or 30 for high-risk ones. The doctors elaborated on treatment modalities such as mastectomy, breast conservation surgery, chemotherapy, antibody therapy, hormonal agents, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy. 

Dr. Suhail spoke about the history of breast cancer. “Following actor Angeline Jolie, who underwent double mastectomy due to a high risk of cancer, women didn’t shy away and even considered surgery,” he said.

Dr. Rajanna said: “High-energy X-rays are used to kill the cancer cells. By applying radiation, the breast conservation rates are high, and this increases overall survival rate.” Recurrence of breast cancer in its early stages could be potentially hampered by adhering to proper treatment, the doctors added.

