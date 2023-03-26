HamberMenu
Early detection of chronic kidney disease is key to treatment, say nephrologists

Most people remain asymptomatic until stage three or four of chronic kidney disease. By the time it is detected, the condition may have progressed leading to dialysis and renal transplant.

March 26, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a wellness webinar on ‘Living well with kidney disease’ hosted by The Hindu jointly with Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, nephrologists said early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is key to treatment.

Dr. V.C. Annamalai, nephrologist, said early detection is key to treatment in CKD. Some early symptoms include foamy urine; puffy feet and puffy eyes. As the disease progresses, several changes occur. The bones become fragile, he said.

Dr. Goli Sri Charan Nivas, a consultant nephrologist at the hospital, who spoke on dialysis, said people could live on dialysis well provided they followed their doctor’s advice “Be creative with your food. Follow prescribed medicines. Join a support group, share your experience,” he said giving examples of people in public life who were on dialysis but live an active life.

Dr. Krishn Chaitanya Gunda, consultant nephrologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology in Chennai, said people who undergo renal transplant can live well provided they take good care of their health.

Doctors monitor their transplant patient even after the surgery to ensure that the new kidney functions well. However, in 30-50% cases, non-adherence to maintain the transplant kidney is the reason for rejection, he averred.

All three specialists emphasised that a healthy lifestyle, keeping blood sugar and blood pressure under control, eating right, maintaining a healthy weight through physical activity will enable a person with CKD to live well.

