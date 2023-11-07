HamberMenu
E-vehicle to transport seniors, persons with disabilities within Ranipet Collectorate premises

The 13.40 acre campus houses at least 52 government offices; the vehicle, donated by the MRF Foundation will help make it easier for petitioners to get around the campus, officials said

November 07, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The e-vehicle can accommodate about 10 persons at a time and will be on the move, based on the needs of visitors, officials said

The e-vehicle can accommodate about 10 persons at a time and will be on the move, based on the needs of visitors, officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, flagged off an electric vehicle for senior citizens, sick persons and persons with disabilities to be able to move about within the spacious Collectorate complex.

Officials of the Department of Social Welfare said that the initiative was launched to help the elderly and persons with disabilities to easily reach various blocks inside the Collectorate premises. Rides on the vehicle will be free.

Spread over 13.40 acres, the premises (belonging to the Department of Animal Husbandry), the ₹118.40 crore-Collectorate, which was inaugurated in 2022 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to the district, has at least 52 offices of various government departments, organisations and other units in its A - F high-rise seven blocks.

“The new e-vehicle is very helpful for the aged and persons with disabilities. More such vehicles should be introduced during rush days such as public grievances days,” said K. Vimala, a petitioner who had come to the Collectorate.

Each block, is on an average, is located about 300 metres away from the next. Likewise, the distance between the main entrance and the Collectorate building is also fairly large. During weekly general grievances meetings, more than 500 petitioners visit the Collectorate. Farmers’ grievance meetings, which are held in the third week of every month, and special camps for persons with disabilities, also see crowds throng the Collectorate.  

The new e-vehicle, which was donated by the MRF Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at a cost of ₹6 lakh, can accommodate at least 10 persons. It can hold its charge for five to six hours. The e-vehicle will be on the move, based on the needs of visitors. The annual maintenance of the vehicle will be done by MRF, while the driver has been appointed by the district administration.

