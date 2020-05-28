Tamil Nadu

e-pass for returnees from enclaves

The government’s portal to issue e-passes to returnees from other States/overseas has now included the listing of the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam paving the way for potential returnees from these destinations to reach Puducherry.

The listing of these enclaves on the welcomeback.py.gov.in site would help scores of residents who have been unable to return for over two months due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Kerala Samajam in Puducherry, which was among the outfits that had petitioned the authorities in this regard, welcomed the measure.

The Samajam had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Collector pointing out that a number of natives stranded in these places were not given option in the e-pass site which only listed other destinations.

Meanwhile, the All India Malayalee Association here is also organising free travel for stranded persons up to Walayar check post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, off Palakkad. Preference will be given to students, health workers, senior citizens and those in a medical emergency.

