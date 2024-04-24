DVAC books principal, associate professor of Ooty Govt. Arts College for taking bribes from students

April 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against the then Principal and Associate Professor of Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam, on charges of taking bribes from students seeking late admissions, and change of branch in first year undergraduate courses.

The investigating agency booked S. Arul Antony, who worked as Principal, and R. Ravi, Associate Professor, Department of Botany, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for taking bribes ranging between ₹ 5,000 and ₹10,000 from several students for changing their branch of study and allowing late admissions to degree courses.

The DVAC First Information Report said that 3,792 students were studying in 18 undergraduate and 15 post graduate departments in the college. For admission of students in first year UG programmes, an Admission Committee comprising a Chairman (Principal) and three senior-most Associate Professors was formed. The Principal in his capacity as the Chairman can give admission to students and also accorded change of branch with the consent of the committee members.

During the academic year 2023-24, the admissions for UG courses were conducted from May 29 to August 31, 2023. Later, the Directorate of Collegiate Education allowed late admissions for three days commencing on September 12, 2023. Investigators alleged that change in branch was allowed by the accused academicians without the knowledge of the Admission Committee. The Principal was accused of receiving bribes for the same through Dr. Ravi.

Giving a list of 64 students whose first year course was changed from one branch of study to another, the DVAC alleged that the benefitted students paid money to a Google Pay number. Similarly, the students who were given admissions during the extended dates allowed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education were also told to pay money through Google Pay. The bribe money was credited to the Savings Bank account maintained in a nationalised bank in Udhagamandalam.

Placed under suspension

Dr. Arul Antony was placed under suspension along with another employee by the Department of Higher Education in September last year after a video showing him accepting an envelope, allegedly containing cash, from a student went viral on social media. The student had sought the Principal’s recommendation for accommodation in a hostel run by the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare.