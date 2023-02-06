HamberMenu
Durga Stalin’s sister passes away in Chennai

February 06, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Chennai 

The Hindu Bureau

Charumathi Shanmugasundaram, sister of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s wife Durga, passes away in Chennai on Sunday. The Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs paid their last respect to the departed soul.

