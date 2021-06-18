Drop plan to privatise IOB, Cong. urges Centre

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday demanded that the Centre withdraw its plan to privatise the Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India.

“The Narendra Modi government has not taken any steps to establish even one bank but is trying to sell profitable banks and banks that are serving the people, such as the Indian Overseas Bank, which has a pride of place in Tamil Nadu for over 85 years. This is an anti-people policy of the government,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said instead of serving the people, the government was selling banks to private entities.

He said due to this move, over 26,000 employees of the IOB and 33,000 employees of the Central Bank of India would be affected.

“If the IOB is privatised, poor people, common citizens, and farmers in Tamil Nadu will be affected badly. Citizens and political parties must come together to protest against this dictatorial government,” Mr. Alagiri added.