Drive against illegal cash distribution intensified

Election officials has intensified its drive to prevent distribution of money and gifts to voters during the election campaign for Vellore Lok Sabha seat. Policemen and flying squad officials have been posted at 13 places in Vellore, with officials keeping vigil round-the-clock to curtail malpractices. Even carrying ₹50,000 cash requires valid documents and bank officials have been asked by the District Election Officer A. Shanmuga Sundram to transport cash with valid documents.

Vigil has been intensified in places like Christianpet, Baratharami, Ponnai, Serkadu, R.K. Pettai, Gudiyatham, Pernambut, Badhalapalli, and Pachur, where flying squad teams with policemen have been posted to check vehicles.

During vehicle checks at Gudiyatham, Pallikonda, Kilvaithinankuppam, and Pernambut, ₹5.77 lakh cash was recovered which was handed over to the respective regions’ revenue officials.

Meanwhile, a section of the traders association members met Mr. Shanmuga Sundram and urged him to raise the amount which can be be carried to ₹2 lakh. Vellore was the biggest commercial hub in the region and people involved in business need a little freedom in carrying out cash transactions, they said.