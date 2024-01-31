Dravidian parties in T.N. depend on caste politics: Annamalai

January 31, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

:

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said Dravidian political parties in Tamil Nadu have been depending on caste politics and that is against the principles followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering in Tirupattur town as part of his “En Mann, En Makkal ‘‘ padayatra in the district, Mr. Annamalai said that caste politics has been the foundation for many Dravidian parties in the State to spread themselves. In fact, many leaders of these political parties refer to their cadres and local functionaries with their caste surnames. “Contrary to the Dravidian parties in the State, BJP led by Mr. Modi does not believe in caste politics as it is an obstruction for development,” he said.

He termed caste politics as one of the four ideological differences between Dravidian political parties and the BJP. Dynastic politics in the State was the second factor where BJP differs from them. The DMK’s dynastic politics was not restricted to the family members of late DMK patriarch , M. Karunanidhi.

He said that family members of former DMK ministers were also elected and appointed as MPs and ministers in the State. For example, DMK’s South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian is the sister of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. Likewise, DMK’s north Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy was the son of former DMK Minister Arcot N. Veerasamy. The list is endless, he said.

The State BJP President compared NDA rule led by Mr. Modi since 2014 and the DMK in the State in terms of prevalence of corruption. He said that no one was able to file any complaints on corruption charges against the existing 75 Union ministers. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, of the 35 cabinet ministers, 11 of them face corruption cases in the courts. In fact, the DMK Minister V. Senthil Balaji has been in Puzhal jail for 230 days but he has still been retained as Minister without portfolio by the State government, providing him monthly allowances from the public exchequer. “Soon, the State Cabinet will have more ministers without portfolio as many cases related to corruption charges have not come for hearing in the courts,” he said.

Spectator Injured

Meanwhile, K. Mohammed Khalil (60), a textile merchant, sustained head injuries after a steel pole with BJP party flag fell on him on Pudhupettai Main Road in Tirupattur town during the padayatra of Mr. Annamalai. The pole, which is around 30 feet high, was uprooted due to a rush of people during the meeting. The victim was watching the padayatra at the time of the accident. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Immediately, Tirupattur Town police and others admitted him at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirupatur. A case has been registered, police said.