Dravida Kazhagam condemns attack on Thiruvalluvar statue

Dravida Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani condemned the attack on Thiruvalluvar statue and said that no one can insult Thiruvalluvar. Mr. Veeramani told presspersons, :The saffron forces which are trying to create a footprint in Tamil Nadu, even though they couldn’t change Tamil Nadu have gone so low by attacking the Thiruvalluvar statue and justifying it. Thiruvalluvar doesn't belong to one particular religion.”

He added that the Dravidian movement is celebrating Thiruvalluvar because Thirukural is the basis of humanity. Mr. Veeramani said, “The saffron wing which is trying to replace Ambedkar’s Indian Constitution with Manu Dharma thinks it can do anything since it has returned to power. Since the State government here is also nodding its head to everything they say and fearing them, the saffron wing thinks they can anything here.”

Mr. Veeramani also expressed a fear that there was a long term-plan behind this incident. He said these were attempts to provoke the Dravidian movement and Tamil enthusiasts and create riots in State through which many could be prisoned and an easy election could be held here. He added that Anna, Periyar and Kalignyar would win over such strategies.

When asked about State government’s action regarding this, Mr. Veeramani said that it doesn’t look like the State government has taken any action. He said, “The Chief Minister has not issued a condemnation statement nor have any other Ministers condemned this.” He added that while leaders and Tamil enthusiasts have issued statements condemning the incident, the BJP goes on justifying it.

The State BJP units had triggered a political controversy depicting Tamil poet-savant Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes, in a portrait that accompanied a tweet. Also, a statue Thiruvalluvar was found desecrated in Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur on Monday morning

On the NEET issue, Mr. Veeramani said that an exemption should be given to Tamil Nadu in NEET. He added that a resolution should be passed in the State Assembly demanding an exemption for Tamil Nadu. He said that irrespective of politics, all Parliamentarians of Tamil Nadu must meet the President and Prime Minister and demand this.

Mr. Veeramani said that while there are medical colleges in all districts, Tamil students aren’t getting opportunity to study here. Though he appreciated that six new medical colleges had been allotted for Tamil Nadu, he questioned who was benefiting out of this.

On the allegations that religious symbols were projected during the convocation ceremony at Periyar University, Mr. Veeramani said that they would conduct protests against that and criticised the Vice-Chancellor of the University.