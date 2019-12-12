Drafting a policy for children, with their help

The Tamil Nadu government is in the final stages of drafting a Child Policy for the State and the T.N. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has involved children in the process.

Students from government as well as private schools on Wednesday came together and met members of the Commission as well as officials from the Social Welfare and Social Defence departments.

“We have explained the salient features of the draft policy to children.

“We want their recommendations on the issues they would like the policy to address,” said M.P. Nirmala, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu SCPCR.

From suggestions on changes that can be made to their syllabus to highlighting infrastructural concerns in their schools, the students who participated raised several issues. Officials who participated in the discussion also interacted with the students on exam stress and peer pressure.

Suggestion box

“A suggestion box placed in every classroom where students can highlight any specific concerns would be welcome,” a student from a government school in the city said.

They also flagged concerns regarding substance abuse among students, needed for better sanitation facilities in schools, and laying more emphasis on well-rounded development in schools with extra-curricular activities and educational trips.

The students also weighed in on social issues including child safety.

The policy has been a long-pending demand for several experts and activists from the State and the commission has been working towards drafting it as a comprehensive policy, which focusses on development, protection, inclusion and several other areas.

Ms. Nirmala said that a draft of the comprehensive policy has already been placed before an expert committee of officials across departments and experts.