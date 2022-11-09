Draft electoral rolls released in Vellore and surrounding districts

The electoral rolls showed that women voters were more in number in Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The draft electoral rolls were released on Wednesday for Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts and women voters are more in number.

The Vellore list released by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian shows the draft tally of voters at 12,68,108 (6,13,707 men; 6,54,248 women; and 153 others). A total of 9,787 new voters were added to the list since January 5 when the final voters list was published. Likewise, 35,127 voters’ names were deleted from the list for various reasons including death, names registered twice and incorrect details. The special summary correction of the electoral rolls can be done at 1,317 designated spots including 631 polling stations in the district.

Meanwhile, the draft tally of voters in Ranipet stands at 10,22,802 (4,97,500 men; 5,25,223 women; and 79 others).

In Tiruvannamalai, the list, released by Collector B. Murugesh, has 20,53,293 voters (10,06,505 men; 10,46,681 women; and 101 others), with Arani having the highest number at 2,73,670 voters, followed by Chengam (2,73,277 voters) in the district. It cna be observed that women voters are more than men in all three districts.

Officials said the special summary correction of the electoral rolls is under way. The draft electoral rolls are available for the public to check their details, including those of their family members, at the offices of revenue divisional, tahsildars, municipalities as well as all polling centres in the districts. Special camps for corrections will be held on November 12,13,26 and 27 (Saturdays and Sundays) at all polling stations in these districts.

According to officials, voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the locations. Corrections can also be made at these centres or through the Voter Helpline App or by logging on to https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/