Door delivery of groceries taken up in Vellore

After the launch of mobile vegetable market by Vellore City Municipal Corporation a few days ago, the district administration of Vellore on Monday launched mobile grocery store.

The idea was mooted by the District Supplies and Marketing Society (DSMS) of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM). Under this supply chain, women’s self-help groups were roped in for segregation and packaging.

“This is expected to prevent people from wandering on the streets to procure essential commodities. Two vans were deployed in Vellore and two more in Tirupattur,” said I. Ruban Austin, Manager of DSMS-Vellore.

The mobile shops went around about 20 or 30 streets in each area on the selected dates. On Monday, two vans with enough material were despatched to Sathuvachari and Katpadi.

Grocery items such as rice, cooking oil, dal, sugar, rava, maida, wheat flour, salt, chillies, pepper, cumin, coriander, mustard, chilly powder, and turmeric powder all come in small quantity packs.

Masks available

“Three layered masks are being sold at ₹10 a piece at these mobile vans. These masks were manufactured by women’s self-help groups in Vellore and the masks are available in Velma shops in Vellore,” said Mr. Ruban. Depending on availability of procurement and transport vehicles, the number of trips and coverage areas would be increased in the next few days, he said.