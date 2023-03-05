Don’t panic, Tamil Nadu people nice and friendly: Governor Ravi assures migrant workers

March 05, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday called upon labourers from northern states not to panic or feel insecure while working in the southern state and said the people of Tamil Nadu were nice and friendly.

"Governor urged the north Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the State government is committed to provide them security," the Raj Bhavan tweeted in English, Tamil and Hindi.

Also Read | Tension on fake news on migrant workers has died down, says T.N. DGP

The tweets were put out against the backdrop of rumours being spread that Hindi-speaking people were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while reassuring the labourers that they were integral to the State’s development, had declared that those spreading the rumours were acting against the country.

Mr. Stalin had said that those who had spread rumours had caused harm to national integrity and that strict legal action would be taken against them. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been a cradle of hospitality and extended a helping hand to people arriving here.