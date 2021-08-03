Don’t frame chargesheet against Ranjith: HC

Taking note of the fact that the investigation was progressing in the case against Tamil film director Pa. Ranjith for his remarks on King Raja Raja Chola, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thanjavur police not to frame a chargesheet in the case.

Hearing the petition filed by Mr. Ranjith seeking to quash the FIR registered by Thiruppanandal police, Justice G. Ilangovan directed the State to file a counter affidavit.

In his petition filed in 2019, Mr. Ranjith said he was a guest at the meeting organised by Neelapuligal Movement. He delivered a speech on the historical truth about land issues during Raja Raja Chola’s period.

He said the crux of the speech was on how to erase casteism by openly speaking to the members of other communities. The speech was also with regard to how people in the delta region had become landless, he said.

The intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community, but was only to lend voice for the marginalised people. He said the police did not conduct a preliminary investigation before registering the FIR.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 31.