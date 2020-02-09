Do not get carried away by false promises: Kanimozhi

The abnormal rush shown by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in tabling the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Bill in the Parliament is baffling all the law abiding citizens in the country, said DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi here on Saturday.

Speaking at a well attended meeting organised against the CAA, Opposition leaders, including Indian Union Muslim League, DMK and allies said that the Act had paralysed normal life in many regions. People, especially, those belonging to minority communities, were apprehensive. The BJP, by passing the Bill, had only exposed its true colours.

“The BJP came to power by giving false promise and claiming to work for the nation’s development. Nothing has been done. There is no sign of any development. On the contrary, the noise from those without jobs is becoming louder”, she said.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, the DMK MP said that it had lost its sheen with its anti-people measures. Hence, both the BJP at the Centre and the AIADMK in TN should be chased away from the State.

The signature campaign, which commenced in Tamil Nadu on February 2, had been getting huge response from the public. This showed that the people endorsed the Dravidian parties, which had lived up to protect the Constitution and the nation’s secular fabric.