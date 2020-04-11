Do not delay decision on extension of lockdown, Stalin writes to Chief Minister

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the State government to take a decision on extending the COVID-19 lockdown without any delay so that the people could mentally prepare for it. The present lockdown is due to end on April 14.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he pointed out that the Odisha and Punjab Chief Ministers had already extended the lockdown, and similar views have been put forth by Chief Ministers of various States during the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

“The country and the State are facing a testing time and we cannot move past it just like that. Every second is a golden period and if the government fails to use it properly it will be subjected to the curse of history,” he said. A copy of his letter was released to the media.

Mr. Stalin described as “contradictory” the reports on community spread of the pandemic by the Centre and the State government. “The increase in the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 every day has caused the fear that the State could enter the third stage. This should be prevented,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the people could only maintain personal distancing and all other arrangements should be made by the government. “The DMK is ready to offer constructive ideas and co-operate with the government,” he added.

Urging the government to ensure livelihood for the poor, farmers, small and medium traders, persons with disabilities, workers from other States and people on the margins, he said the government should come out with a special relief of ₹5,000 cash aid and other essential commodities for them. “The government should also distribute masks and hand sanitizers,” he stressed.

Arguing that the pandemic was going beyond the confines of the health and medical departments and turning into a social, economic, environmental and political issue, he said various committees should be formed to elicit their opinion [in addition to the existing teams].

“When the Prime Minister is seeking the co-operation of the SAARC countries to combat the disease, the failure of the State government to convene an all-party meting will not augur well for democracy,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also condemned the Centre for not releasing the funds sought by the Tamil Nadu government and suspending the MPLADS for two years. “The State government should take efforts to get funds from the Centre and openly condemn the suspension of MPLADS,” he said. He also condemned the Chief Minister’s decision to deduct ₹1 crore each from the MLAs’ constituency development fund.

Besides demanding implementation of the Madras High Court order for withdrawing action against government doctors, he demanded special pay to motivate the employees of health, local administration, police, revenue and other departments out in the field to combat the disease.