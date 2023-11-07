HamberMenu
Do not allow hydrocarbon projects in Ramanathapuram, says Vaiko

November 07, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Vaiko

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government not to give permission to ONGC to launch new hydrocarbon projects.

Recalling the recommendations of the committee led by Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail, part-time member, State Development Policy Council, against hydrocarbon projects, Mr. Vaiko said it was highly condemnable that ONGC had sought permission for projects despite the environmental hazard they posed.

He said ONGC had plans to dig wells in Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Muthukalathur, Keezhakarai, Paramakudi and Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district at a depth of between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, and had submitted an application to the State Environmental Impact Assessment Agency on October 31. 

“As per the amendment made to the environment impact assessment procedure, there is no need to get the Centre’s permission for hydrocarbon projects. A public hearing is also not necessary. ONGC had approached the Tamil Nadu government only based on the amendment,” he said.

He said the government should not grant permission to ONGC projects in Ramanathapuram and Ariyalur, where it had plans to dig 10 wells.

