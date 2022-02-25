DMK’s vote share at 43.13% in urban local body polls

The BJP, which fought alone, secured 5.41% of the votes

The DMK, which emerged as the largest party in the urban local bodies polls, secured a total vote share of 43.13%, followed by the AIADMK, which bagged 25.15% of the votes. The BJP, which fought alone, secured 5.41% of the votes, followed by the Congress at 3.31%, data released by the State Election Commission showed.

The DMK contested 1,121 seats in the Corporations and secured a total vote share of 43.59%. In Municipalities, it contested 3,265 seats with a vote share of 43.49%, while in Town Panchayats, it contested 6,372 seats and secured 41.91% of the votes.

The AIADMK contested 1,363 wards in Corporations and got 24% of the votes; 3,629 wards in Municipalities with 26.86% of the votes; and 6,546 wards in Town Panchayats with 25.56% of the votes and came second in the electoral race.

While the BJP contested 5,594 seats, the Congress, which was part of the DMK alliance, fought for 1,370 seats. The BJP contested 1,134 wards in the Corporations, securing a total vote share of 7.17%; 1,775 wards in Municipalities, bagging 3.31% of the votes; and 2,685 wards in Town Panchayats, with 4.3% of the votes.

The Congress contested 122 wards in the Corporations with a vote share of 3.16%; 385 seats in Municipalities with 3.04% of the votes; and 863 seats in Town Panchayats with a vote share of 3.85%. However, the increase in the BJP’s vote share didn’t translate into as many seats when compared to the Congress, which rode on the back of the alliance’s strength.

Independents, as a segment, polled 13.01%; the PMK polled 1.54%; the AMMK 1.40%; the Naam Tamilar Katchi 1.35%; and the CPI(M) 1.15%. The CPI, the MDMK, the IUML, and the VCK polled less than 1% of the votes.