DMK’s Rajya Sabha candidates announced

One seat allotted to Congress

One seat allotted to Congress

The DMK on Sunday announced three candidates for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. One seat has been allotted to its ally Congress.

The DMK candidates are R. Girirajan, the party’s legal wing secretary; S. Shanmugasundaram, the party’s Thanjavur north district unit secretary and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, the party’s Namakkal east unit district secretary.