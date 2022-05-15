DMK’s Rajya Sabha candidates announced
One seat allotted to Congress
The DMK on Sunday announced three candidates for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. One seat has been allotted to its ally Congress.
The DMK candidates are R. Girirajan, the party’s legal wing secretary; S. Shanmugasundaram, the party’s Thanjavur north district unit secretary and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, the party’s Namakkal east unit district secretary.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.