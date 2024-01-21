DMK youth wing conference calls for abolition of Governor’s post

January 21, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - SALEM

The second State level conference of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing held at Salem on January 21 adopted a resolution seeking abolition of the post of Governor, “which remains as an extra flesh” and said this was the way forward to “protect democracy”. The conference also resolved to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State-run universities replacing the Governor.

A resolution adopted at the conference said “appointed” Governors are not fit to occupy the Chancellor’s post and the Chief Minister heading a government elected by the people must occupy the post of Chancellor.

Another resolution vowed to fight till the State got an exemption from NEET and the conference also called for opposing the New Education Policy. Besides, it sought shifting of medicine and education from the Concurrent List to the State List. The DMK youth wing will initiate legal process for the same, according to a resolution. One of the resolutions called for appointment of Tamil youth in Central Government jobs in the State.

Another resolution condemned the Centre for “snatching away the rights of the State” and stressed the restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting called for strengthening the powers and rights of the State as resolved by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1974 on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly opposing the piling up of powers and decentralising it based on the Justice Rajamannar committee recommendations.

One of the resolutions condemned the BJP Government “for turning the Enforcement Directorate as a tool to suppress the voice of the opposition” and another resolution condemned the suspension of Members of Parilament and strangulating the voice of democracy.

The youth wing also vowed to showcase the BJP “as the real opposition to Hindus”. It accused the national party of having failed to fulfil electoral promises and therefore trying to garner votes by performing the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It also vowed to defeat the BJP and bring about a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.