DMK wins Pudupalayam PU chairman post

The election officer in-charge of the Pudupalayam Panchayat Union has declared DMK candidate C. Sundarapandian as the winner for the chairman’s post.

He has polled 10 votes while his opponent from the BJP, Ramesh, garnered only five votes in the 15-member council.

The election for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman was held on Saturday after a commotion forced the election officer to defer the results to a later date.

In the 15-member council, DMK has six members while the AIADMK allies have five, including BJP member Ramesh, who contested for Chairman’s post. But the independent candidates favoured DMK, which thwarted the BJP members’ chances of becoming a chairman.

Meanwhile, the 10 members who voted for Mr. Sundarapandian, did so because he represented their vision to the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy, said a memorandum by DMK members to the State Election Commissioner.

After the election officer announced the result the Certificate of Election was given to Mr. Sundarapandian, sources said.

The commissioner has to announce his decision on the re-scheduling of the election in Thurinjapuram and Thandarampattu, which was not held on Saturday, an official added.