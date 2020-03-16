Tamil Nadu

DMK to elect general secy. on March 29

The general council meeting of the DMK will be held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on March 29, to elect the general secretary of the party, its president M.K. Stalin announced on Sunday.

The post fell vacant after K. Anbazhagan, who was elected general secretary in May 1977 and held the post for 43 years, died recently.

Party treasurer Duraimurugan is likely to be elected to the post in the general council meeting as he is the senior-most leader in the party now.

The general council will also elect a new treasurer in place of Mr. Duraimurugan, who was elected to the post after Mr. Stalin became party president.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 12:51:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-to-elect-general-secy-on-march-29/article31077102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY