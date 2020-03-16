DMK to elect general secy. on March 29

The general council meeting of the DMK will be held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on March 29, to elect the general secretary of the party, its president M.K. Stalin announced on Sunday.
The post fell vacant after K. Anbazhagan, who was elected general secretary in May 1977 and held the post for 43 years, died recently.
Party treasurer Duraimurugan is likely to be elected to the post in the general council meeting as he is the senior-most leader in the party now.
The general council will also elect a new treasurer in place of Mr. Duraimurugan, who was elected to the post after Mr. Stalin became party president.
